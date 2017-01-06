Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes that forward Bojan Krkic as a "long-term option" at the Bet365 Stadium, despite his recent lack of game time for the club.

The Spain international has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, prompting speculation to arise linking him with a move away from the Bet365 Stadium in January.

Hughes, however, sought to reassure his player, telling reporters on Friday: "I still see [Bojan] as a long-term option here and a big part of what I am hoping to do.

"On some days you can't have all your technical players in the team, or else the balance will be wrong. He wants more game time, which is fair enough, but he will have opportunities."

Bojan signed for Stoke in 2014 from Spanish giants Barcelona.