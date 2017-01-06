General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Mark Hughes: 'Bojan Krkic is long-term option at Stoke City'

Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes that forward Bojan Krkic as a "long-term option" at the Bet365 Stadium, despite his recent lack of game time for the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has described forward Bojan Krkic as a "long-term option" at the club, despite his recent lack of game time for the Potters.

The Spain international has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, prompting speculation to arise linking him with a move away from the Bet365 Stadium in January.

Hughes, however, sought to reassure his player, telling reporters on Friday: "I still see [Bojan] as a long-term option here and a big part of what I am hoping to do.

"On some days you can't have all your technical players in the team, or else the balance will be wrong. He wants more game time, which is fair enough, but he will have opportunities."

Bojan signed for Stoke in 2014 from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee Grant
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Bojan Krkic, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Mark Hughes: 'Bojan Krkic is long-term option at Stoke City'
 Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Crouch to earn new deal at Stoke City?
Result: Shawcross, Crouch net in Stoke City winTeam News: Arnautovic, Walters return to Stoke XILive Commentary: Stoke City 2-0 Watford - as it happenedDerby 'accept Stoke bid for Grant'Mark Hughes: 'We showed courage'
Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight recordTeam News: Costa, Kante back for ChelseaLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - as it happenedWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?Report: Bojan still wants Stoke departure
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version