Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-2
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Shaqiri (23'), Martins Indi (79')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Costa (29'), Doherty (80')
Costa (7')

Paul Lambert: 'Stoke City win was deserved'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert hails his side for a "deserved" win over Stoke City in the FA Cup.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 18:03 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has hailed his side for pulling off a "deserved" win over Premier League side Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty helped the Championship outfit seal progression to the next stage of the competition for the first time in six years.

Speaking after the game, Lambert revealed that he hopes his side's "exceptional football" will help push them up the league table in the second half of that season.

"I feel brilliant, and that was deserved," he told BBC Radio 5 live. "We were fantastic from the off and there were so many big plusses from that game. We played lads who don't always play and a young 16-year-old even got some game time. It's tough to come to a Premier League side but on any given day you can win a game. We came here with a plan to stop Stoke and impose our own game and I think we did that all game.

"Recently, we have been playing exceptional football. The performances are really good and if we can turn that into consistent wins we'll be in a good place.

"The FA Cup means everything - whenever you're in a competition you should try and win it, so you might have some silverware to hold on to when you stop playing the game."

Next up for Wolves is another Midlands derby when Aston Villa visit Molineux next Saturday.

