Aston Villa considering move for Barnsley defender James Bree?

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Barnsley defender James Bree during the January transfer window.
Barnsley defender James Bree has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa.

The right-back has established himself as one of the key men in a Barnsley side which currently sits in eighth place in the Championship table, but his form has started to attract the attention of a number of higher-profile clubs.

According to The Sun, Villa are prepared to offer £4m for the defender as they look to strengthen ahead of a bid to reach the playoffs.

It has been claimed that teams in the Premier League have watched Bree, but Villa will be making the first concrete approach for the player.

Bree has already made 58 appearances for the Tykes, with 17 of those coming in the second tier of English football this season.

