Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing highly-rated French teenage striker Calvin Tshilumba, according to reports.

The 17-year-old currently plays for Laval in the second division and only made his first-team debut in last week's French Cup defeat to third-tier side US Avranches.

However, French sports newspaper L'Equipe believes that Spurs want to tie the youngster down to a deal at White Hart Lane, where he would be placed in the club's development team.

Tshilumba has already represented his country at both Under-16 and Under-17 levels.