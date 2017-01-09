New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to sign Laval teenager Calvin Tshilumba

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur welcome sign prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on March 23, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of signing highly-rated French teenage striker Calvin Tshilumba, according to reports.
Monday, January 9, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing highly-rated French teenage striker Calvin Tshilumba, according to reports.

The 17-year-old currently plays for Laval in the second division and only made his first-team debut in last week's French Cup defeat to third-tier side US Avranches.

However, French sports newspaper L'Equipe believes that Spurs want to tie the youngster down to a deal at White Hart Lane, where he would be placed in the club's development team.

Tshilumba has already represented his country at both Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

