Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock have completed the signings of three Newcastle United youngsters on loan deals.

Winger Cal Roberts, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and attacking midfielder Sean Longstaff have moved to Rugby Park until the end of the season.

Roberts made his senior debut for Newcastle in January 2015 in the FA Cup against Leicester City, Woodman has represented England up to Under-19 level, and Longstaff is the top scorer for Peter Beardsley's reserve side, with 10 goals to his name in all competitions.

A statement on the Killie website read: "We would like to welcome Cal, Freddie and Sean to the club and wish them the best of luck for the remainder of the season."

Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark is a former Newcastle stalwart, having made 217 appearances for the Tyneside giants over two spells during his career.