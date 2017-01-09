New Transfer Talk header

Genoa targeting move for Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone?

Sunderland's Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone leaves the field at the final whistle during the English League Cup third round football match between Sunderland and Manchester City at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northest England, on September 22, 20
Genoa are reportedly keen on signing Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone during the January transfer window.
Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Genoa.

Mannone moved to the Stadium of Light in 2013 and since made 74 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

However, according to The Sun, Genoa are keen to take the Italian back to his homeland after a serious knee injury to their first-choice stopper Mattia Perin.

It mirrors the situation Mannone finds himself in with Sunderland with the 28-year-old currently deputising for Jordan Pickford, who is expected to be sidelined until the start of March with a knee injury.

Pickford's situation means that Sunderland are unlikely to consider selling Mannone unless they identify a replacement.

