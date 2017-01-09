New Transfer Talk header

RB Leipzig head Arsenal, Manchester United in race for Dayot Upamecano?

RB Leipzig reportedly move ahead of both Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg defender Dayot Upamecano.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 16:39 UK

RB Leipzig have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign French defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 18-year-old - who currently plays for Red Bull Salzburg - is regarded as one of the top prospects in European football and both Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with an approach for the player this summer.

However, according to The Mirror, RB Leipzig have moved to the front of the queue due to their links with the Austrian outfit.

It has been claimed that Leipzig had planned to push through a deal for Upamecano at the end of the campaign, but they will now look to complete a £12m transfer during January.

Upamecano has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
