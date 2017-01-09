Tiago Ilori departs Liverpool for Reading on a permanent deal after making just three cup appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool starlet Tiago Ilori has joined Championship side Reading for a reported fee of £3.75m.

The Reds signed the Portugal age-grade ace for nearly double that figure in 2013 after impressing for Sporting Lisbon.

Ilori has struggled to make any sort of impact during his time at Anfield, however, making just three FA Cup appearances in his 40 months at the club.

Following spells on loan with Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa, the London-born defender has now departed for the Royals on a permanent basis.

Reading, now under the stewardship of Jaap Stam, are currently third in the Championship table.