Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Emerson Hyndman in action for the USA on March 29, 2016
Rangers announce the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Rangers have announced that they have completed the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

During the summer, Bournemouth moved to sign Hyndman from Fulham, but he is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and Bournemouth's early exit from the FA Cup has left the 20-year-old struggling for opportunities with the Cherries.

That has resulted in manager Eddie Howe allowing the American international the chance to move north of the border with Rangers as Mark Warburton looks to strengthen his squad during January.

During his time at Craven Cottage, Hyndman made 25 appearances in the Championship, but he has been restricted to outings in the EFL Cup and FA Cup on the south coast.

The deal taking him to Ibrox will last until the end of the current campaign.

