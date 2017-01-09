Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old defender is currently on loan at Sheffield United and it had previously been suggested that the Blades would look to sign the player on a permanent basis.

However, his form has impressed the recently-appointed Paul Lambert and that has led to the Scot tying Ebanks-Landell to a deal which will last until 2020.

With Wolves well-stocked in defence, Ebanks-Landell will be allowed to remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season.

When he returns to Molineux, he will look to build on the 50 appearances he has previously made for Wolves since his debut in August 2013.