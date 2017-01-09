New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United 'lead race for Stewart Downing'

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is a target for Crystal Palace and Newcastle United after being made available on loan, according to a report.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 14:40 UK

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Stewart Downing from Middlesbrough after being told that he can leave the club this month.

The 32-year-old has not played a full 90 minutes for the Smoggies since October and has largely been used from the bench in recent weeks.

Downing, who has previous Premier League experience with Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United, is now understood to be on the search for a new club until the end of the season.

According to the The Northern Echo, Palace and Newcastle have both shown an interest in the 35-cap England international, but Downing favours a move to Selhurst Park where he will link up with his former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce.

It is claimed that enquiries have also been made from abroad, but Downing favours staying in English football and will return to Middlesbrough at the end of the season to see out the remainder of his contract.

Sam Allardyce the West Ham manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and West Ham United at KC Stadium on September 28, 2013
