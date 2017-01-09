Middlesbrough will reportedly allow Stewart Downing to leave the club on loan in this window.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 35 times at England level, has failed to hold down a regular starting spot under manager Aitor Karanka this season.

Downing made his 19th appearance of the campaign when he came on as a second-half substitute during Sunday's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round.

According to BBC Tees, Downing, who has scored one goal this season, will be given permission to leave the Riverside on a temporary basis if another club comes in for him.

The midfielder played 234 times for Boro during his first spell between 2001 and 2009, and after stints at Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United, Downing returned to his boyhood club in 2015.