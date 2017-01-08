Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
3-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
Leadbitter (58'), Negredo (68'), de Roon (92')
Negredo (24'), de Roon (48'), Leadbitter (60')
Ayala (59')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Fletcher (27'), Bannan (57')

Result: Ten-man Middlesbrough brush aside Sheffield Wednesday to progress through

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough score three second-half goals without reply against Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium to progress into round four of the FA Cup.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 17:07 UK

Middlesbrough have booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

The Smoggies finally found a way through just short of the hour mark thanks to Grant Leadbitter's strike, before seeing defender Daniel Ayala dismissed for a challenge on Fernando Forestieri.

Alvaro Negredo capitalised on a goalkeeping howler from Joe Wildsmith, however, while Marten de Roon added a late third to make sure of the victory for 10-man Boro, with Wednesday now winless in 13 ties against top-flight opposition in this competition.

In the first FA Cup meeting between these sides in 25 years - a 2-1 victory for Boro at Hillsborough - neither could truly find their rhythm in a quiet start to the match.

Neither team could muster a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, in fact, with Ayala driving over on the half-volley from the best opening.

The quality did improve in the second half of the match, as Boro carved open a good chance through Negredo, who saw his squared pass to De Roon well cut out by Wildsmith.

Middlesbrough captain Leadbitter bagged the opening goal of the match moments later by sending his free kick into the bottom corner, but Ayala was shown a straight red immediately after to give Wednesday hope.

That hope was to be short lived, however, following an error from Wildsmith as his attempted clearance was closed down by Negredo - two goals for Boro and now surely game over.

Forestieri had one attempt blocked in the remaining time and Christian Stuani saw a goal ruled out up the other end, but De Roon put the icing on the cake late on after Stuani's saved attempt rolled into his path.

Middlesbrough midfielder Marten De Roon celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser in his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
