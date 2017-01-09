New Transfer Talk header

Championship duo chase loan deal for Jerome Sinclair?

Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town and Derby County are reportedly chasing a loan deal for Watford striker Jerome Sinclair.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 18:18 UK

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair has reportedly attracted interest from both Ipswich Town and Derby County.

The Hornets only signed the forward during the summer after he made the decision to leave Liverpool, but he has struggled for first-team action at Vicarage Road.

It has been claimed that Brentford could target a move for the 20-year-old but according to The Mirror, both Ipswich and Derby are keen on the attacker.

Ipswich have struggled for goals all season, while Derby are looking to strengthen their bid for a return to the Premier League.

On Saturday afternoon, Sinclair netted for Watford as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
