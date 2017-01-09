Ipswich Town and Derby County are reportedly chasing a loan deal for Watford striker Jerome Sinclair.

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair has reportedly attracted interest from both Ipswich Town and Derby County.

The Hornets only signed the forward during the summer after he made the decision to leave Liverpool, but he has struggled for first-team action at Vicarage Road.

It has been claimed that Brentford could target a move for the 20-year-old but according to The Mirror, both Ipswich and Derby are keen on the attacker.

Ipswich have struggled for goals all season, while Derby are looking to strengthen their bid for a return to the Premier League.

On Saturday afternoon, Sinclair netted for Watford as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round.