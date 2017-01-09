New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'revive interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte'

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club in action during the start of the La Liga match between Getafe CF and Athletic Club at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on October 28, 2013
© Getty Images
Manchester City will reportedly make a move for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:50 UK

Manchester City will reportedly jump back into the market for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola was believed to have made a move for the 22-year-old last summer, but he was knocked back when the centre-back penned a new four-year contract with the Spanish outfit.

Despite signing fresh terms, Laporte recently admitted that he will "study" any offers that come his way.

According to The Mirror, one offer is likely to come from City, who remain interested despite the club including a £55m buyout clause in Laporte's latest contract.

The Frenchman has been developing his craft at Bilbao since his 2012 switch from Basconia.

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man City 'not planning bid for Rakitic'
>
View our homepages for Aymeric Laporte, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester City 'not planning to bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic'
 Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club in action during the start of the La Liga match between Getafe CF and Athletic Club at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on October 28, 2013
Manchester City 'revive interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte'
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
Guardiola: 'I have made mistakes at City'Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Bony linked with lucrative China moveGuardiola: Badstuber a "fantastic player"Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"
Stones pleased to net in City winResult: City net five to brush aside West HamReport: Man City want Badstuber on loanTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieLive Commentary: West Ham 0-5 Man City - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club in action during the start of the La Liga match between Getafe CF and Athletic Club at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on October 28, 2013
Manchester City 'revive interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte'
 Athletic Bilbao's forward Aritz Aduriz celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Athletic Club Bilbao vs Sevilla FC at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on November 2, 2014
Result: Nine-man Athletic Bilbao hold on against Barcelona for first-leg advantage
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Team News: Luis Enrique opts for strong Barcelona XI in Athletic Bilbao clash
Live Commentary: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Barcelona - as it happenedBilbao's Laporte 'to study future offers'Barca considering replacement for Enrique?Aduriz "thrilled" with new Bilbao dealYeray Alvarez undergoes cancer surgery
Yeray Alvarez "grateful" for supportAlvarez diagnosed with testicular cancerReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Aritz Aduriz signs new Athletic dealAlvarez laughs off Barcelona rumours
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version