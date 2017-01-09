Manchester City will reportedly make a move for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer.

Pep Guardiola was believed to have made a move for the 22-year-old last summer, but he was knocked back when the centre-back penned a new four-year contract with the Spanish outfit.

Despite signing fresh terms, Laporte recently admitted that he will "study" any offers that come his way.

According to The Mirror, one offer is likely to come from City, who remain interested despite the club including a £55m buyout clause in Laporte's latest contract.

The Frenchman has been developing his craft at Bilbao since his 2012 switch from Basconia.