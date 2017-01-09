New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United enquire about Fulham's Tom Cairney

Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Newcastle United reportedly enquire about the availability of Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney ahead of a potential move.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Newcastle United have reportedly contacted Fulham about the availability of midfielder Tom Cairney.

Rafael Benitez is believed to be looking to bring additions to his squad in order to strengthen the Magpies' promotion bid.

According to the Chronicle, Cairney is a target for the Spanish coach, but the club face a tough task to sign him given that Fulham are determined to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

The midfielder, who joined the Cottagers from Blackburn Rovers for £3.5m in 2015, has two years remaining on his current contract.

Fulham sit 10th in the Championship, while Newcastle are second, two points adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
 A general view ahead of The Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Oxford United and Forest Green at Kassam Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Oxford, England.
Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester City, Sunderland
 Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley gestures before the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on September 13, 2014
Newcastle United handed £33m 'relegation loan' by Mike Ashley
Result: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth round after seeing off Cardiff City
 General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
Report: Fulham interested in Standard Liege midfielder Ibrahima Cisse
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
