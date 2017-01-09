Newcastle United reportedly enquire about the availability of Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney ahead of a potential move.

Rafael Benitez is believed to be looking to bring additions to his squad in order to strengthen the Magpies' promotion bid.

According to the Chronicle, Cairney is a target for the Spanish coach, but the club face a tough task to sign him given that Fulham are determined to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

The midfielder, who joined the Cottagers from Blackburn Rovers for £3.5m in 2015, has two years remaining on his current contract.

Fulham sit 10th in the Championship, while Newcastle are second, two points adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.