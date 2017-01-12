Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is reportedly unwilling to signed for West Bromwich Albion.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is said to be unwilling to join West Bromwich Albion following reported interest from the Midlands club.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce is rumoured to be considering offloading the Belgian but, according to The Mirror, Benteke will only reject a move to the Baggies.

West Brom are reportedly willing to send Saido Berahino to Palace in a player-plus-cash deal for Benteke, who joined the Eagles from Liverpool in the summer.

However, the forward is said to be happy at Palace, where he has scored eight goals in 18 Premier League games since leaving Merseyside.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis attempted to sign Benteke in the summer but missed out on his signature to Palace.

