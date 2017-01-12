Chelsea reportedly line up Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson as a long-term replacement for John Terry.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present for Aitor Karanka's side this season and was on the scoresheet in his side's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in September.

Blues skipper Terry, 36, has been linked with a big-money move to China this summer once his contract with the title challengers expires and according to The Mirror, manager Antonio Conte views Gibson as the ideal replacement.

The newspaper claims that the London side have already had one bid rejected by Boro, who are demanding upwards of £30m for a player that has been with the club since the age of 12.

Gibson has previously had loan spells in the lower leagues with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers and has also featured for the England under-21s side.