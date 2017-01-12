Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley reportedly undergoes a medical at Watford ahead of a loan switch.

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley is reportedly undergoing a medical at Watford ahead of a loan switch until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park following the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin, who is in the final throes of agreeing a £22m switch from Manchester United.

Reports had previously suggested that Toffees manager Ronald Koeman was looking to move out Cleverley on a permanent deal this month, but according to BBC Sport, the club have now agreed loan terms for the player with the Hornets.

Cleverley moved to Merseyside from Manchester United on a five-year deal in July 2015 but has made just six starts for the side this season.

Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United had also been credited with an interest in the former England international.