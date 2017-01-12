New Transfer Talk header

Morgan Schneiderlin thanks Manchester United fans

New Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin thanks the Manchester United fans for their support during his spell at Old Trafford.
New Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has taken to social media to thank the Manchester United fans for their support during his spell at Old Trafford.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Everton had agreed a £20m deal with Man United to sign the defensive midfielder on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old made 39 appearances for the Red Devils last season, but has only played 11 minutes of Premier League football this term after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

In all, the France international, who could make his Everton debut against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, leaves Old Trafford having scored once in 47 appearances.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
