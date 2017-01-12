New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jonathan Tah cools Liverpool transfer speculation

A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah insists that he has no intention of leaving the club in January despite speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 15:49 UK

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has insisted that he is happy at the club amid speculation linking him with a January move to Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to have earmarked Tah as a transfer target this month in an effort to bolster his defensive options ahead of an expected title challenge during the second half of the season.

However, the 20-year-old Germany international has no intention of leaving the club and is fully focused on helping them to reach the Champions League next term.

"I am very happy at Bayer Leverkusen. I don't want to leave. We have reached the last 16 in the Champions League, and if somebody wants to call it a stepping stone, I can only say - you can't ask for much more," he told Sport Bild.

"It's clear that I want to play in the Champions League. We need to play a good [second half of the season] to reach this goal. I still have the expectation and the conviction that we will play in Europe next season."

Leverkusen currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga table, eight points adrift of the Champions League places and six short of the final Europa League qualification spot.

Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Read Next:
Liverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'
>
View our homepages for Jonathan Tah, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip return to Liverpool training
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?
Jonathan Tah plays down Liverpool talkKarius "confident" of reaching WembleyMilner: 'Great to have Coutinho back'Sky to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekendPuel hails "very good" Saints performance
Klopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool playersNathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Result: Saints hold narrow advantage after first legTeam News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineJuventus interested in Emre Can?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Bayer Leverkusen News
A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Jonathan Tah cools Liverpool transfer speculation
 Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Liverpool 'to move for Julian Brandt in summer'
 Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen 'looking to sell striker Javier Hernandez'
Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Report: Liverpool, Spurs plotting Chicharito bidReport: Man United eye summer move for AlabaChelsea identify replacement for Oscar?West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'
Hernandez 'unsure' of Real Madrid interestResult: Tottenham fall at home to LeverkusenTeam News: Two changes for Spurs against LeverkusenLive Commentary: Tottenham 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen - as it happenedResult: Spurs hold on to earn point against Leverkusen
> Bayer Leverkusen Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version