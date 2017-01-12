Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah insists that he has no intention of leaving the club in January despite speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to have earmarked Tah as a transfer target this month in an effort to bolster his defensive options ahead of an expected title challenge during the second half of the season.

However, the 20-year-old Germany international has no intention of leaving the club and is fully focused on helping them to reach the Champions League next term.

"I am very happy at Bayer Leverkusen. I don't want to leave. We have reached the last 16 in the Champions League, and if somebody wants to call it a stepping stone, I can only say - you can't ask for much more," he told Sport Bild.

"It's clear that I want to play in the Champions League. We need to play a good [second half of the season] to reach this goal. I still have the expectation and the conviction that we will play in Europe next season."

Leverkusen currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga table, eight points adrift of the Champions League places and six short of the final Europa League qualification spot.