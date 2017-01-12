Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?

Liverpool attacker Adam Lallana is reportedly attracting interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has been a standout performer for the Reds this season, scoring seven times in 18 Premier League appearances to help them mount a title challenge.

According to The Times, that form has alerted the La Liga giants, as well as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, all of whom are considering bids this summer should he fail to agree a new deal with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Lallana has two years remaining on his current contract and talks over a new deal are expected to begin in the next few months.

The England international moved to Anfield in 2014 for a reported £25m from Southampton and has since gone on to make 75 appearances for the side.