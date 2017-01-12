New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool attacker Adam Lallana is reportedly attracting interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.
Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool attacker Adam Lallana this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a standout performer for the Reds this season, scoring seven times in 18 Premier League appearances to help them mount a title challenge.

According to The Times, that form has alerted the La Liga giants, as well as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, all of whom are considering bids this summer should he fail to agree a new deal with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Lallana has two years remaining on his current contract and talks over a new deal are expected to begin in the next few months.

The England international moved to Anfield in 2014 for a reported £25m from Southampton and has since gone on to make 75 appearances for the side.

Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Result: Southampton edge out Liverpool in first leg of EFL Cup semi-final
Lucas Digne in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao - as it happened
 Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona edge past Athletic Bilbao to reach quarter-finals of Copa del Rey
 Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Juventus pondering move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra "considering future" at Juventus amid talk of Premier League return
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'
