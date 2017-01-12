New Transfer Talk header

Dele Alli 'to receive wage boost'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli will reportedly be offered a new contract worth £100,000 a week.
Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:38 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to offer in-form midfielder Dele Alli a new contract worth £100,000 a week.

The London side have a strict wage structure that limits earnings to £100,000 a week, with striker Harry Kane and keeper Hugo Lloris agreeing contracts at that level this season.

The figure is dwarfed by the amounts offered by Spurs' Premier League rivals, with Paul Pogba thought to pocket around £220,000 a week from Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil earning £140,000.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs will attempt to ward off interest in the 20-year-old with a new deal after he scored seven goals in his last four Premier League games for the side.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Alli in recent weeks, while he is thought to have been subject of an £800,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League.

Alli signed a six-year, £55,000-a-week deal with Spurs in September.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'
