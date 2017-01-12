Dele Alli 'to receive wage boost'

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli will reportedly be offered a new contract worth £100,000 a week.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to offer in-form midfielder Dele Alli a new contract worth £100,000 a week.

The London side have a strict wage structure that limits earnings to £100,000 a week, with striker Harry Kane and keeper Hugo Lloris agreeing contracts at that level this season.

The figure is dwarfed by the amounts offered by Spurs' Premier League rivals, with Paul Pogba thought to pocket around £220,000 a week from Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil earning £140,000.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs will attempt to ward off interest in the 20-year-old with a new deal after he scored seven goals in his last four Premier League games for the side.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Alli in recent weeks, while he is thought to have been subject of an £800,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League.

Alli signed a six-year, £55,000-a-week deal with Spurs in September.