New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan

Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Rangers complete the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Rangers have completed the signing of Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners in 2014 after progressing through Barcelona's youth academy, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

The midfielder has now been moved on to Scottish Premiership side Rangers in order to gain more first-team experience, with the deal expected to be officially announced this afternoon.

It is the fourth time that Toral has been sent out on loan by Arsenal, with previous spells at Championship sides Brentford and Birmingham City over the last two seasons being the most productive.

The Spaniard spent the first half of this season on loan at Granada, but he made just five starts in La Liga before returning to the Emirates Stadium.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Read Next:
Rangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'
>
View our homepages for Jon Toral, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin sign new Arsenal deals
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Carl Jenkinson close to Crystal Palace switch?
Petr Cech pleased with personal formArsenal considering offers for Mertesacker?Arsenal had £35m Manolas bid rejectedArsenal midfielder joins Go Ahead EaglesMan City interested in Jack Wilshere?
Bramall: 'Arsenal move is dream come true'PSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'Oxlade-Chamberlain "inspired" by Bramall moveWenger: 'Bramall has fantastic ingredients'Arsenal confirm Cohen Bramall signing
> Arsenal Homepage
More Rangers News
Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan
 Emerson Hyndman in action for the USA on March 29, 2016
Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman
 Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Rangers 'to make move for Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral'
Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Rangers to target former England international?Latest team news: Rangers vs. InvernessWarburton not ready for England U21 roleBurnley agree deal to re-sign Joey Barton
Rangers target Aston Villa youngster?Newcastle, Derby linked to Rangers midfielderReport: Joey Barton wanted by Derby CountyRangers terminate Joey Barton contractBarton, Rangers 'agree to terminate contract'
> Rangers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version