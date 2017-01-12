Rangers complete the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners in 2014 after progressing through Barcelona's youth academy, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

The midfielder has now been moved on to Scottish Premiership side Rangers in order to gain more first-team experience, with the deal expected to be officially announced this afternoon.

It is the fourth time that Toral has been sent out on loan by Arsenal, with previous spells at Championship sides Brentford and Birmingham City over the last two seasons being the most productive.

The Spaniard spent the first half of this season on loan at Granada, but he made just five starts in La Liga before returning to the Emirates Stadium.