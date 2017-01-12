Ipswich Town are reportedly turned down with a £1.5m bid for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.

The 24-year-old is thought to be a top target for Tractor Boys manager Mick McCarthy as he looks to steer the club clear of relegation danger in the second half of the season.

According to the Ipswich Star, McCarthy offered his Championship rivals around £1.5m for their joint-top scorer but was turned down as they are "determined" to keep hold of him.

McCarthy has made no secret of the fact that he hopes to add more firepower to his squad this month but has admitted that he is receiving 'custard pies in his face' in the pursuit of transfer targets.

Hugill joined Preston - then a League One side - in 2014 and has scored five goals in 24 Championship appearances so far this season.