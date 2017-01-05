New Transfer Talk header

Mick McCarthy having 'no joy' with transfers

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that he is "not having any joy" in the January transfer market so far.
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that he is "not having any joy" in the transfer market so far.

The Tractor Boys' boss previously expressed his desire to "spend a few quid" in January to reinvigorate the club's lacklustre season, with at least one new striker a top priority.

With the window now open, however, McCarthy has revealed that he is been confronted by "custard pies in our face" as he tries to get deals done.

"I doubt very much that we'll have anybody in before Saturday," he told the Ipswich Star.

"We're still looking for strikers and so far we're not having any joy. We're just getting the same custard pies in our face at the minute.

"And I've not had any managers ringing me up [about my players]. I get agents trying to tell me that people are interested, but I don't take any interest in that because they are just trying to drum up business."

McCarthy's side are currently 15th in the Championship, seven points clear of the relegation zone and 11 points off the playoffs.

