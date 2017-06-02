Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Guillem Balague: 'David de Gea comfortable at Manchester United'

Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague plays down suggestions that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will look to force a move to Real Madrid this summer. Read more.

Everton 'monitoring Huddersfield Town's Rekeil Pyke'

A report claims Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke is interesting Everton after impressing on loan at Colchester United last season. Read more.

Report: Brighton & Hove Albion want Robert Snodgrass

A report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion consider a summer move for West Ham United attacker Robert Snodgrass. Read more.

Ernesto Valverde: 'Andres Iniesta very important for Barcelona'

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde indicates that he wants to keep Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou, with the Spaniard's current deal due to expire next summer. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann suggests he will stay at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann suggests that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer with a message posted on his official Twitter account. Read more.

Mino Raiola: 'Eleven top clubs want Gianluigi Donnarumma'

Agent Mino Raiola says that "there are 11 top clubs" that want to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. Read more.

Radamel Falcao signs new AS Monaco deal

Colombian forward Radamel Falcao signs a new three-year contract with AS Monaco after scoring 28 times during the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Manchester United 'to launch £50m Alexandre Lacazette bid'

Manchester United reportedly prepare a £50m bid for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette after cooling their interest in Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion consider move for Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie?

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering making a move for Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie. Read more.

Yaya Toure signs new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City announce that midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year deal with the club. Read more.

Watford interested in Le Havre defender Ferland Mendy?

Watford reportedly register an interest in defender Ferland Mendy, who is currently on the books of Ligue 2 club Le Havre. Read more.

Arsene Wenger deal to lead to Hector Bellerin stay?

Hector Bellerin will reportedly stay at Arsenal due to manager Arsene Wenger signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium. Read more.

Stoke City confirm Darren Fletcher signing

Stoke City complete the signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Darren Fletcher on a free transfer. Read more.

Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?

Chelsea reportedly take an interest in signing Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso during the transfer window. Read more.

Nuno Espirito Santo: 'I am open to signing any player for Wolves'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is "open to every option" when it comes to the transfer market. Read more.

Report: Manchester United keeping tabs on Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse

Manchester United are monitoring Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse with a view to a potential summer move, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Darren Fletcher to swap West Bromwich Albion for Stoke City

Darren Fletcher will join Stoke City when his West Bromwich Albion contract ends this summer, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City on verge of signing Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco

Manchester City are close to securing the signature of AS Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, according to reports. Read more.

Benfica: 'Manchester City have completed £34.7m Ederson signing'

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, 23, has joined Manchester City for a fee of £34.7m, according to selling club Benfica. Read more.

Ajax confirm re-signing of Netherlands striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Ajax announce the re-signing of legendary former striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a one-year deal. Read more.

Chelsea to make bid for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli?

Chelsea reportedly take an interest in signing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as back-up to Thibaut Courtois. Read more.

Norwich City to sign Marley Watkins from Barnsley

Norwich City announce that they have agreed to sign Barnsley striker Marley Watkins on a three-year deal. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann 'not a priority' for Manchester United?

Manchester United reportedly decide to focus their attentions elsewhere rather than press ahead with a big-money offer for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Newcastle United hold talks over Tammy Abraham signing?

Newcastle United reportedly hold talks with Chelsea as they attempt to secure the season-long loan signing of striker Tammy Abraham. Read more.

Chelsea increase attempts to sign Virgil van Dijk?

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer wages of £170,000 per week in order to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Liverpool complete deal for Norwegian youngster Edvard Sandvik Tagseth

Liverpool complete the signing of 16-year-old Edvard Sandvik Tagseth, who joins the club from Norwegian outfit Neset FK. Read more.

Swansea City keen to keep Fernando Llorente?

Swansea City reportedly remain keen on keeping Fernando Llorente at the club, despite the possibility of the Spaniard leaving on a free next summer. Read more.

Atletico Madrid transfer ban upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Atletico Madrid fail in their bid to overturn a transfer ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning they cannot sign new players this summer. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly move ahead of Rangers in the race to sign Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso. Read more.

Kylian Mbappe to choose Real Madrid over Manchester City?

AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe will reportedly reject Manchester City's advances in favour of joining Real Madrid when he leaves the Ligue 1 champions. Read more.

Will Arsenal stars now sign fresh terms after new deal for Arsene Wenger?

Manager Arsene Wenger will now stay at Arsenal for another two years, but what does that mean for the many players who will be out of contract next summer? Read more.

Chelsea unconcerned with Cesar Azpilicueta interest?

Chelsea are reportedly unconcerned that defender Cesar Azpilicueta is attracting interest from Barcelona. Read more.

Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer a world-record fee of £100m in order to try to sign Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer. Read more.