Chelsea have reportedly remained unmoved after it was claimed that Barcelona were keen on signing Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Catalan giants have been linked with a number of right-backs, but it has previously been suggested that new coach Ernesto Valverde is a big admirer of the versatile Blues defender.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea do not expect any problems in keeping the Spanish international at Stamford Bridge for next season.

Azpilicueta was an ever-present as they won the Premier League title this season with the 27-year-old - who spent much of the season on the right-hand side of a three-man defence - not missing a minute in the top flight.

He also has three years remaining on his existing deal, meaning that it would take a hefty bid for Antonio Conte to even contemplating selling one of their unsung heroes.

Azpilicueta has not played in his homeland since 2010, where he represented Osasuna before leaving for Marseille.