Chelsea unconcerned with Cesar Azpilicueta interest?

Cesar Azpilicueta and Danny Welbeck during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea are reportedly unconcerned that defender Cesar Azpilicueta is attracting interest from Barcelona.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly remained unmoved after it was claimed that Barcelona were keen on signing Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Catalan giants have been linked with a number of right-backs, but it has previously been suggested that new coach Ernesto Valverde is a big admirer of the versatile Blues defender.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea do not expect any problems in keeping the Spanish international at Stamford Bridge for next season.

Azpilicueta was an ever-present as they won the Premier League title this season with the 27-year-old - who spent much of the season on the right-hand side of a three-man defence - not missing a minute in the top flight.

He also has three years remaining on his existing deal, meaning that it would take a hefty bid for Antonio Conte to even contemplating selling one of their unsung heroes.

Azpilicueta has not played in his homeland since 2010, where he represented Osasuna before leaving for Marseille.

Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Cesar Azpilicueta celebrate after the 4-3 victory over Watford on May 15, 2017
Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barca links
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
 Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Cesar Azpilicueta and Danny Welbeck during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
