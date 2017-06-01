Antoine Griezmann suggests that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer with a message posted on his official Twitter account.

Griezmann appeared almost certain to join Manchester United in an £87m deal this summer, but it was claimed on Thursday afternoon that the Frenchman was no longer a 'priority' for the English giants, who would instead pursue a centre-forward.

The change in stance occurred after it was confirmed that Atletico would be unable to sign any new players this summer, with the Madrid outfit failing to overturn their transfer ban.

Griezmann has now added fuel to the fire after posting a tweet, alongside an image, which translates to 'Now more than ever' on his social media account.

On Tuesday night, it was claimed that Griezmann had handed in an official transfer request at Atletico, but the 26-year-old now appears likely to remain in Madrid for the 2017-18 campaign.