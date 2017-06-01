New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United keeping tabs on Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse

A fully-clothed Max Kruse in action for Wolfsburg in February 2016
Manchester United are monitoring Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse with a view to a potential summer move, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, according to reports.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg marksman netted 15 goals in 23 appearances last season, including a run of 11 in 11 games between March and May.

According to Goal.com, Kruse's impressive goal return and a release clause of £10.5m have piqued the interest of Jose Mourinho, who is thought to have asked his superiors to monitor the player.

Man United are thought to have dropped their interest in Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann after Thursday's news that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld a transfer ban on the Spanish side.

Capped 14 times by Germany, Kruse joined Bremen from Wolfsburg last summer and has another two years left on his contract.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
