Antoine Griezmann: 'My future is in hands of Atletico Madrid president'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann says that his future is in the hands of Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo after he held talks with manager Diego Simeone.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 18:47 UK

Reports in Spain recently claimed that the striker has informed the club that he wants to leave, but Atletico have denied this.

Manchester United have been heavily touted as Griezmann's future destination, with reports stating that the Red Devils are willing to pay his £87m release clause.

The France international has now revealed that he has spoken to teammates Koke and Diego Godin, as well as manager Diego Simeone about his future.

"I am happy here. I have spoken with the manager, with Koke and Godin. It is in the hands of the president of the club. We will see how it goes," The Mirror quotes Griezmann as saying.

"I am good at the club. My agents are talking with Atletico and we will see what happens. My future will be decided this summer. If I do leave this summer, the date will depend on the qualifying phase of the World Cup."

The forward has scored 83 goals in 160 appearances for Atletico.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Pogba hints at Griezmann swoop
