Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that Antoine Griezmann could be playing alongside him at Old Trafford next season.
The goal-hungry striker has dominated the transfer gossip pages over the last few months, with widespread reports claiming that United are willing to meet his £87m release clause.
Griezmann has admitted that there is a 60% chance of him becoming a Red Devil, while reports in Spain have claimed that the 26-year-old has informed Atletico that he wants to leave.
Pogba, who has formed a friendship with fellow France international Griezmann, did little to calm the speculation when he was asked about the rumoured transfer.
The world's most expensive footballer told Telefoot: "Play with Antoine Griezmann next season? Watch this space."
Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.