Paul Pogba hints Manchester United could sign Antoine Griezmann this summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Paul Pogba hints that his France teammate Antoine Griezmann could join him at Manchester United next season.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that Antoine Griezmann could be playing alongside him at Old Trafford next season.

The goal-hungry striker has dominated the transfer gossip pages over the last few months, with widespread reports claiming that United are willing to meet his £87m release clause.

Griezmann has admitted that there is a 60% chance of him becoming a Red Devil, while reports in Spain have claimed that the 26-year-old has informed Atletico that he wants to leave.

Pogba, who has formed a friendship with fellow France international Griezmann, did little to calm the speculation when he was asked about the rumoured transfer.

The world's most expensive footballer told Telefoot: "Play with Antoine Griezmann next season? Watch this space."

Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.

