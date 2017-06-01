New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City to sign Marley Watkins from Barnsley

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City announce that they have agreed to sign Barnsley striker Marley Watkins on a three-year deal.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 12:22 UK

Norwich City have announced that a deal is in place for Barnsley striker Marley Watkins to move the Carrow Road.

With Watkins declining a new contract with the Tykes, he was in a position to talk to other clubs and it has been revealed that he has decided to make the switch to the Canaries.

The 26-year-old told the club's official website: "Norwich is a club with ambitions to be in the Premier League so I'm really happy to have made this decision.

"Everything is in place at Norwich to be successful. I'm really excited to be joining a project at a team whose ambitions match my own."

The Welsh attacker leaves Oakwell having scored 18 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions since his transfer from Inverness Caldeonian Thistle in 2015.

He has previously spent time with Hereford, Bath City and Cheltenham Town respectively.

General views of Oakwell Stadium on September 5, 2011
