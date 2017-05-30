Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Bournemouth 'on verge of £15m deal for Chelsea's Asmir Begovic'

Bournemouth are reportedly close to securing a £15m deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Read more.

Arsenal 'hope to make Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil highest-paid in club's history'

Arsenal are reportedly willing to make Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil the club's highest-ever paid players. Read more.

Manchester United confident of Gareth Bale deal if Real Madrid snub him in final?

Manchester United are reportedly confident that they will sign Gareth Bale if he does not start for Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final. Read more.

Liverpool target Naby Keita 'not worried' about transfer rumours

Liverpool target Naby Keita says that he is ignoring the transfer rumours surrounding the RB Leipzig midfielder. Read more.

Bayern Munich exploring Willian option?

Bayern Munich could look to make a summer move for Chelsea winger Willian, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Sevilla keen on Arsenal frontman Lucas Perez?

La Liga outfit Sevilla are reportedly keen on making a summer move for Arsenal frontman Lucas Perez following a testing debut season in the Premier League. Read more.

Kevin Strootman signs new five-year deal at Roma

Roma playmaker Kevin Strootman signs a new five-year deal at the Serie A giants, keeping the 27-year-old in the Italian capital until at least the summer of 2022. Read more.

Chelsea enquire about Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng?

Chelsea reportedly make an enquiry about the availability of Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng. Read more.

Yaya Toure in talks over new Manchester City deal

The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure reveals that talks have begun over an extension to his client's contract at the club. Read more.

Benjamin Mendy plays down talk of Manchester City move

Benjamin Mendy takes to social media to make clear that he is not currently in England, contrary to reports, amid strong links to Manchester City. Read more.

Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have yet to make a formal approach for Ivan Perisic "but their interest is there", according to Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio. Read more.

Report: Antonio Conte to hold talks with Diego Costa this week

A report claims that Antonio Conte is deliberating over whether to push ahead with a move for Romelu Lukaku, at the risk upsetting current striker Diego Costa. Read more.

Joe Hart confirms Torino exit after end of loan spell

Joe Hart says that he "really enjoyed" his loan spell with Torino, but will not be staying with the Italian club for another season. Read more.

Paco Alcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona to decide'

Paco Alcacer says that he will not look too far ahead following a frustrating season at Barcelona, but declares himself pleased with the way he finished the campaign. Read more.

Nolito "crazy to leave" Manchester City if new signings made

Nolito airs his frustration at his lack of chances in the second half of the season, admitting that he wants to leave Manchester City for a return to Spain. Read more.

Rangers set sights on Mexican forward Eduardo Herrera?

Eduardo Herrera, who has netted three times in nine appearances for Mexico at senior level, is reportedly wanted by Pedro Caixinha at Rangers. Read more.

Ederson 'to undergo Manchester City medical on Tuesday ahead of record move'

Ederson will join Manchester City in a record-breaking move for a goalkeeper worth up to £45m should he pass his medical on Tuesday, according to a report. Read more.