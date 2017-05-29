Chelsea reportedly make an enquiry about the availability of Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is thought to be in the market for a new centre-back, as his side prepare to challenge on more than one front next season after claiming the Premier League title earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have since made an enquiry to Bayern in order to determine Boateng's place in the German capital, following the arrival of fellow defender Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim.

The same report suggests that Boateng is being viewed as a potential back-up option for the Blues should they be unable to acquire first-choice target Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Boateng has made 137 appearances for Bayern since arriving at the club from Manchester City in 2011.