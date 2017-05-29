General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

John Terry: Chelsea "must act fast" in transfer window

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
John Terry claims that Chelsea need to strengthen their squad this summer if they are to retain their title, as the bar is constantly rising at the top of the division.
Departing Chelsea captain John Terry has warned the club that they cannot afford to sit still and "must act fast" to bring in new players.

The Blues are reeling from a mixed few weeks after sealing the Premier League title with a record amount of wins, before losing to rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

It has been an impressive first season for Antonio Conte on the whole, however, and Terry believes that it is now down to the Italian to build on the title-winning success of 2016-17.

"I think we can push on," he told the Press Association. "Listen, clearly we have to keep improving year after year. I've seen that as well, you can't stand still in the transfer market.

"Man City have already made one big signing, we need to act fast and I am sure the club will. And that's not a [message], that's just everyone - everyone needs to keep raising the bar. I am sure we'll do the same, the manager stressed that himself as well.

"But, you know, this team is a great group and seeing it from a different perspective, from my point of view, this year, certain people stand up to the plate at half time and other big games when we've been losing."

Chelsea have been linked heavily with Romelu Lukaku for the past few months, while Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is also now reportedly on their radar.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
expand
 