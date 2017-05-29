New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kevin Strootman signs new five-year deal at Roma

Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Roma playmaker Kevin Strootman signs a new five-year deal at the Serie A giants, keeping the 27-year-old in the Italian capital until at least the summer of 2022.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Roma have announced that playmaker Kevin Strootman has signed a new long-term deal at the Serie club, keeping the 27-year-old in the Italian capital until at least 2022.

The midfielder has endured a tough time in Rome since joining in 2013 following a number of high-profile injuries, but the Dutchman was finally able to put together a string of performances having made 45 appearances for the Giallorossi this term.

"This extension is special for me," Strootman said in a statement on the club's official website.

"I really want to win something here, and I will do everything I can to achieve that. Everyone at the club was behind me during my injury, and that is another reason I am delighted to stay."

When fit Strootman has also proven an important part of the Netherlands setup, having won 32 caps for his country.

Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Read Next:
Man United in advanced talks with Strootman?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin Strootman, Football
Your Comments
More Roma News
General view prior to the Serie A match between Empoli FC and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Carlo Castellani on August 23, 2015
Empoli relegated from Serie A following final-day defeat
 Roma's midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrates scoring during the Group E, first-leg UEFA Champions League football match Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma in Leverkusen, western Germany on October 20, 2015.
Daniele de Rossi pays tribute to retiring Francesco Totti
 Luciano Spalletti watches on during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Luciano Spalletti relaxed over Roma future
Strootman signs five-year deal at RomaTotti: 'I do not know what future holds'Francesco Totti plays last game for RomaRoma to rival United for Victor Lindelof?Totti: 'Genoa game is my last for Roma'
United enter race to sign Nainggolan?Totti considering Miami FC offer?Antalyaspor interested in Totti, Balotelli?Szczesny: 'No decision over my future'Result: Juve made to wait after defeat at Roma
> Roma Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 