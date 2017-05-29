Roma playmaker Kevin Strootman signs a new five-year deal at the Serie A giants, keeping the 27-year-old in the Italian capital until at least the summer of 2022.

The midfielder has endured a tough time in Rome since joining in 2013 following a number of high-profile injuries, but the Dutchman was finally able to put together a string of performances having made 45 appearances for the Giallorossi this term.

"This extension is special for me," Strootman said in a statement on the club's official website.

"I really want to win something here, and I will do everything I can to achieve that. Everyone at the club was behind me during my injury, and that is another reason I am delighted to stay."

When fit Strootman has also proven an important part of the Netherlands setup, having won 32 caps for his country.