Manchester United are in advanced talks with Roma over the £35m summer signing of midfielder Kevin Strootman, according to a report.

The 27-year-old, with three goals and three assists in Serie A this season, has twice seen a move to Old Trafford break down following talks between club and representatives.

Strootman opted for Roma in 2013 when departing PSV Eindhoven, but Dutch publication soccernews.nl claims that a switch to the Premier League is now back on the cards.

It is suggested that the Netherlands international is at the centre of discussions between his agent and United chief Ed Woodward, though Inter Milan are also willing to meet his valuation in an attempt to lure him from Italian top-flight rivals Roma.

Strootman is into the final 18 months of his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico and has so far stalled on agreeing fresh terms.