Roma boss Luciano Spalletti reveals that he will hold talks over his future "as soon as possible" after facing a backlash from fans over his treatment of Francesco Totti.

Roma manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that he will hold talks regarding his future with the club's board "as soon as possible".

Spalletti steered Roma to a second-place finish in Serie A this season, earning automatic qualification into the Champions League group stages with a dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa on the final day.

However, the Italian was roundly booed by fans inside the Stadio Olimpico before the match having left club icon Francesco Totti out of the starting lineup for the final game of his illustrious 24-year career.

Spalletti did eventually introduce Totti in the second half, and he paid tribute to the 40-year-old after the match.

"When you train a team like Roma you have to always be focused on securing victories. Sometimes second place is not acceptable, but I think this has been a great achievement," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I am going to have an end-of-season meeting with the board and after we've talked I'll make my position clear. We will do it as soon as possible, because it's right that you all know what's happening. I have trained a talented team, which sometimes experienced difficult moments, but we always had our foot on the accelerator. We worked in a serious way, always proving our worth.

"[Totti's farewell] was an amazing thing to see - everyone was crying. It was impossible not to be affected by the emotion and sense of occasion. If Francesco does decide to retire, there would be a great void to fill. He's not just the eighth king of Rome - he's an emperor."

Roma have now finished in the top three of Serie A in each of the past four seasons, finishing as runners-up to Juventus three times.