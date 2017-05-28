Francesco Totti plays last game for Roma

One-club man Francesco Totti makes his 786th and final appearance for Roma as a second-half substitute during their dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa.

Francesco Totti has played his last match for Roma after coming on as a second-half substitute during this afternoon's dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa.

Napoli's lead at Sampdoria meant that Roma needed a win over Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico to seal second place and a direct passage into the group stages of the Champions League next season, but 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri got the visitors off to a perfect start with the opening goal after less than three minutes.

Edin Dzeko scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season to level things up just seven minutes later, but the score remained 1-1 when Roma boss Luciano Spalletti turned to Totti off the bench.

The 40-year-old entered to a hero's welcome in the 54th minute, making the 786th appearance of his 25-year professional career with the capital outfit.

The one-club man was unable to add to his club-record tally of 307 goals, but Roma did secure the win when Diego Perotti netted in the 90th minute after Daniele de Rossi's strike had been cancelled out by Darko Lazovic.

Totti had the last touch of the match, though, as he bid an emotional farewell to the club he joined in 1989.