Roma captain Francesco Totti has admitted that he does not know what the future holds for him after playing his last ever game for the club this afternoon.

The 40-year-old ended an iconic 24-year career with the capital outfit by coming on as a second-half substitute during his side's dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico - a victory which ensured second place in Serie A and with it a direct passage into the group stages of next season's Champions League.

Totti has the offer of a six-year directorship at his boyhood club on the table, but with some speculation linking him with a move to Miami FC, the Italian will now turn his attention to a "new adventure".

"At some point in life, you grow up - that's what I've been told and that's what time has decided. Time has tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'You can no longer enjoy the smell of the grass, the sun on your face as you bear down on the opposition's goal, the adrenaline consuming you, the joy of celebrating'," he told supporters following his emotional farewell.

"It's not easy to turn out the light. I'm afraid. It's not the same fear you feel when you're standing in front of the goal, about to take a penalty. This time, I can't see what the future looks like through the holes of the net. With your support, I will succeed in turning the page and throwing myself into a new adventure.

"Being the captain of this team has been an honour. I will no longer entertain you with my feet, but my heart will always be there with you. Now, I will go down the stairs and enter the dressing room that welcomed me as a child and that I now leave as a man."

Totti made his debut for Roma at the age of 16 and went on to make 786 appearances for the club, scoring 307 goals.