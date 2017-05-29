Liverpool target Naby Keita says that he is ignoring the transfer rumours surrounding the RB Leipzig midfielder.

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has insisted that he is ignoring the transfer speculation surrounding him amid rumours that Liverpool are interested.

The Guinean is believed to have attracted the attention of the Merseyside outfit after scoring eight goals in 31 appearances to help Leipzig finish second in Bundesliga.

Despite the hype surrounding Keita, the man himself is not indulging in the transfer rumours.

"I really don't worry about such things," Keita told Bundesliga.com. "My only focus is on our games and my performances; they are the most important things.

"I am a young player who never cares about rumours or what appears in the newspapers. I am now looking forward to a well-earned holiday and then to next season."

The 22-year-old joined the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2016.