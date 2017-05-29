New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bournemouth 'on verge of £15m deal for Chelsea's Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth are reportedly close to securing a £15m deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 23:04 UK

Bournemouth are reportedly edging closer to sealing a £15m deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnian was heavily linked with the Cherries in the January transfer window, but it is believed that the Blues did not sanction a move as they failed to find a replacement for the number two.

Begovic struggled for game time under Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions.

According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old will undergo a medical once he has agreed personal terms with the coastal club.

Bournemouth are also believed to be keen on signing Nathan Ake on a permanent deal following his short loan spell at the Vitality Stadium last season.

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Asmir Begovic, Jose Mourinho, Nathan Ake, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa would welcome Romelu Lukaku signing
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Report: Antonio Conte to hold talks with Diego Costa this week
Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'Terry 'to make decision on future in June'Bayern exploring Willian option?Chelsea enquire about Bayern's Boateng?Mertesacker: 'We went to work on Costa'
Terry: 'Chelsea cannot sit still this summer'Conte blames Moses dive on tirednessGary Cahill: 'Offside rule needs sorting'Lampard: 'Hazard was a problem for Conte'Terry to take time over deciding future
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?
 Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth 'on verge of £15m deal for Chelsea's Asmir Begovic'
 John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Bournemouth 'not interested in John Terry'
Cook pens long-term deal with BournemouthDefoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'Bournemouth hold talks with Defoe?Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for Leicester
Francis: 'Howe can lead us to Europe'Preview: Leicester City vs. BournemouthHowe hoping to attract big-name playersHowe delighted with Bournemouth seasonCook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 