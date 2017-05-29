Bournemouth are reportedly close to securing a £15m deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth are reportedly edging closer to sealing a £15m deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnian was heavily linked with the Cherries in the January transfer window, but it is believed that the Blues did not sanction a move as they failed to find a replacement for the number two.

Begovic struggled for game time under Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions.

According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old will undergo a medical once he has agreed personal terms with the coastal club.

Bournemouth are also believed to be keen on signing Nathan Ake on a permanent deal following his short loan spell at the Vitality Stadium last season.