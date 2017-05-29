AS Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy has been forced to deny reports that he is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester City.
The 22-year-old was rumoured to have flown to England over the weekend to finalise a transfer, a day after teammate Bernardo Silva put pen to paper on a £43m deal.
Mendy took to Twitter on Sunday to make clear that he is currently in Paris and not Manchester, however, uploading a picture of himself on the Champs-Elysees and sarcastically adding that "Manchester has changed".
@Footballogue @SFR_Sport Ça a changé Manchester 🤔🤔🤔 Calmez vous lol pic.twitter.com/T2kuk5G3S4— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) May 28, 2017
Mendy, also reportedly on the radar of City's Premier League rivals Liverpool, featured 36 times for Monaco this season in all competitions.