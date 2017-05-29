New Transfer Talk header

Benjamin Mendy plays down talk of Manchester City move

Benjamin Mendy takes to social media to make clear that he is not currently in England, contrary to reports, amid strong links to Manchester City.
AS Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy has been forced to deny reports that he is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old was rumoured to have flown to England over the weekend to finalise a transfer, a day after teammate Bernardo Silva put pen to paper on a £43m deal.

Mendy took to Twitter on Sunday to make clear that he is currently in Paris and not Manchester, however, uploading a picture of himself on the Champs-Elysees and sarcastically adding that "Manchester has changed".


Mendy, also reportedly on the radar of City's Premier League rivals Liverpool, featured 36 times for Monaco this season in all competitions.

