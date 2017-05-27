Liverpool are preparing to enter the race for 22-year-old AS Monaco wing-back Benjamin Mendy, according to a report in the press.

Manchester United and Manchester City are thought to be the main suitors for the 22-year-old defender, who enjoyed a standout season for Monaco as they reached the Champions League semi-finals before clinching their first Ligue 1 crown in 17 years.

According to France's RMC Sport, the Manchester clubs may have another challenger in their pursuit of the marauding wing-back, as Liverpool are now considering making a move for Mendy.

The report suggests that the Reds are prepared to match offers made by their Premier League rivals, as Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola all go in search of a world-class left-back during the close season.

Mendy is thought to be worth in the region of £40m to Monaco and won his first international cap for France in March.