Liverpool 'to enter race for AS Monaco wing-back Benjamin Mendy'

Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
© Getty Images
Liverpool are preparing to enter the race for 22-year-old AS Monaco wing-back Benjamin Mendy, according to a report in the press.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:32 UK

Manchester United and Manchester City are thought to be the main suitors for the 22-year-old defender, who enjoyed a standout season for Monaco as they reached the Champions League semi-finals before clinching their first Ligue 1 crown in 17 years.

According to France's RMC Sport, the Manchester clubs may have another challenger in their pursuit of the marauding wing-back, as Liverpool are now considering making a move for Mendy.

The report suggests that the Reds are prepared to match offers made by their Premier League rivals, as Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola all go in search of a world-class left-back during the close season.

Mendy is thought to be worth in the region of £40m to Monaco and won his first international cap for France in March.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
