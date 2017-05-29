New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United confident of Gareth Bale deal if Real Madrid snub him in final?

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly confident that they will sign Gareth Bale if he does not start for Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.
Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can secure a shock swoop for Gareth Bale if he is left out of Real Madrid's starting XI for Saturday's Champions League final.

The Wales international has made just 26 appearances this season due to various injury problems, will be contesting with Isco for a place in Zinedine Zidane's team for the showpiece against Juventus in Cardiff.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United, who have been linked to Bale numerous times in the past, will be encouraged if Bale is excluded from Madrid's first XI, but the player himself believes that he will be named in the lineup after speaking with Zidane.

The 27-year-old has the chance to pick up his seventh trophy since moving to the Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 when the team touch down in his hometown later this week.

Bale has scored nine goals and created three assists in all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
