Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

After the Blues gave the green light for Asmir Begovic to sign for Bournemouth, it left them requiring another stopper to act as deputy to Thibaut Courtois.

Brighton & Hove Albion's David Stockdale has been frequently linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge but according to the Daily Mail, Bettinelli is also being considered.

Towards the end of the most recent campaign, the 25-year-old starred for the Cottagers as they reached the Championship playoff semi-finals before losing out to Reading.

Bettinelli has made a total of 68 first-team appearances for Fulham, although only 11 of those games came last season.