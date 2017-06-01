New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City keen to keep Fernando Llorente?

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City reportedly remain keen on keeping Fernando Llorente at the club, despite the possibility of the Spaniard leaving on a free next summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Swansea City have reportedly indicated that they want to keep Fernando Llorente at the Liberty Stadium for another season.

After moving to the Swans last summer, Llorente played a leading role in keeping the club in the Premier League with 15 goals being scored in 33 appearances.

He continues to be linked with a reunion with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte - who he played under at Juventus - but according to the Daily Mail, Swansea intend on rejecting any interest in his signature.

It has been claimed that Swansea may entertain an offer which is above their valuation of the forward, who only has 12 months left on his contract.

However, he remains a key part of Paul Clement's plans for the next campaign and the Welsh outfit may be prepared to lose the 32-year-old on a free in 2018 rather than accepting bids this summer.

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
