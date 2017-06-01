New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ajax confirm re-signing of Netherlands striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Ajax announce the re-signing of legendary former striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a one-year deal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Ajax have confirmed the re-signing of striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old made a name for himself at the Amsterdam Arena with 105 goals in just 136 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2008.

Huntelaar, who left former club Schalke 04 at the end of the 2016-17 season, told the official Ajax site: "It's no secret that Ajax is my club. So I'm very happy to return here now.

"Last season, Ajax played almost sixty official matches, so I'm hopefully going to get minutes. I'm feeling very fit and I'm already looking forward to the end of June when the pre-season preparations start."

Huntelaar, who also scored 42 goals in 76 appearances for the Netherlands, won two KNVB Cups and two Johan Cruyff Shields while at Ajax.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Football
Your Comments
More Ajax News
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
Ajax confirm re-signing of Netherlands striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Ajax's Davinson Sanchez talks up possible Barcelona move
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Eight Manchester United players in Europa League squad of the season
Davy Klaassen: 'Man United got lucky'Bosz: 'Man United made it a boring game'Juan Mata "really happy" with EL triumphResult: Man Utd ease to Europa League gloryTeam News: Smalling starts, Romero ahead of De Gea
Live Commentary: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United - as it happenedDavids: 'Ajax have great opportunity'Man Utd cancel Europa League final eventFosu-Mensah: 'EL final will be special'UEFA: 'No terror threat ahead of Europa final'
> Ajax Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CFeyenoord34264486246282
2Ajax34256379235681
3PSV EindhovenPSV342210268234576
4FC Utrecht34188854381662
5Vitesse341561351401151
6AZAZ34121395652449
7FC Twente34129134850-245
8Groningen341013115551443
9Heerenveen34127155453143
10Heracles34127155355-243
11ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag34115183759-2238
12SBV Excelsior34910154360-1737
13Willem II3499162944-1536
14PEC Zwolle3498173967-2835
15Sparta RotterdamSparta3497184161-2034
16NEC3497183259-2734
17Roda JC34712152651-2533
RGo Ahead Eagles3465233273-4123
> Full Version
 