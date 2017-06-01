Ajax announce the re-signing of legendary former striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a one-year deal.

Ajax have confirmed the re-signing of striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old made a name for himself at the Amsterdam Arena with 105 goals in just 136 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2008.

Huntelaar, who left former club Schalke 04 at the end of the 2016-17 season, told the official Ajax site: "It's no secret that Ajax is my club. So I'm very happy to return here now.

"Last season, Ajax played almost sixty official matches, so I'm hopefully going to get minutes. I'm feeling very fit and I'm already looking forward to the end of June when the pre-season preparations start."

Huntelaar, who also scored 42 goals in 76 appearances for the Netherlands, won two KNVB Cups and two Johan Cruyff Shields while at Ajax.