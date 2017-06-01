Watford reportedly register an interest in defender Ferland Mendy, who is currently on the books of Ligue 2 club Le Havre.

The Hornets are currently searching for new signings after the arrival of new head coach Marco Silva, and it appears that they are prepared to take a look at France's second flight.

According to L'Equipe, the 21-year-old full-back is being considered by the Portuguese after 34 league starts last season.

It is unclear whether Watford and Silva see Mendy as one for the future or for him to become part of their first-team squad, but they are not the only club said to be keen on his signature.

Everton are said to hold an interest, as are several Ligue 1 sides, and it seems likely that he will leave his current team during the summer.